Gather your girls for the rainbow picnic challenge

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

The #rainbowpicnicchallenge has taken social media by storm and locals are not being left out as they too are taking part with a local outdoor leisure spot coming up with a competition.

To partake in the rainbow picnic challenge, participants are required to bring snacks or food that is the same colour as the colour of the rainbow/outfit that they will be wearing. If one chooses to wear red, then they will have to bring things like strawberries, chocolates, or sweets and potato chips in red packaging, basically, any foodstuff in red packaging.

Joining in on this craze, outdoor leisure joint, Mguza Yacht Club will play host to an event dubbed “Bulawayo Rainbow Picnic Setup up Challenge” this Saturday.

Said Umguza Yacht Club marketing manager Tawanda Muchechete: “We’ve witnessed the ongoing picnic challenges on social media and have decided to bring the fun closer home as we have a venue that’s ideal for picnics. In that sense, we’ll be hosting a picnic challenge where the group with the best set up will walk away with a wine assortment sponsored by Afdis,” he said.

The event comes at a very good time as the summer season is here and people are in the mood to relax outdoors. – @mthabisi_mthire