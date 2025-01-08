Gay taunts lead to murder

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A MAN from Harare was arrested after murdering a person who mocked him claiming that he was a gay since he was wearing earrings.

In a statement on X, police said on 6 January they arrested Benedict Rueben in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Boka Bus terminus along Harare –Masvingo Road. The suspect hit the victim, Maxwell Mahanzu (32) with a stone after the victim mocked him, claiming that he was a gay since he was wearing earrings. The victim died on the spot.