GBV awareness matches a success

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE football and netball tournaments which were recently held at Ingwizi Growth Point in Mangwe District of Matabeleland South to raise awareness against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the region were an astounding success as scores of people turned out to grace the event.

The event was sponsored by Population Solution for Health and was also graced by all traditional leaders in the ward. Patse, Sesikhona, Bulu Rising Stars and Ingwizi City were the football teams while on the netball court there was Rolling Stars, Kweneng and Patse.

Patse were crowned football champions after winning 4-3 on penalties against Sesikhona. The match ended goalless in regulation time. Patse had made their way to the final after a 1-0 win over Bulu.

The other finalists, booked their place in the ultimate match after winning 2-1 on penalties over Ingwizi as their match had ended 2-2 in regulation time.

In the netball court, Kweneng emerged winners in the round robin event which had three teams. The eventual champions, Kweneng, won all their matches. In the first match against Patse, they won 22-1 and rounded up with an 18-7 triumph over Rolling Stars.

Rolling Stars finished second with one victory and defeat with the win coming against Patse in a match that ended 14-4. Patse finished the tournament winless.

In the soccer field, the champions Patse walked away with a kit, nets and soccer balls. There were also individual prizes such as branded hats, notebooks and backpacks and they applied to both soccer and netball.

GBV Mangwe Ward 5 ambassador, Kholwani Mangena said he was impressed with the attendance of men in the event.

“I am very happy about the attendance of men to our events we are holding which are targeting them and encouraging each other not to raise our hands to beat our women.

“Men are very grateful for this programme and are actively involved during the sessions which is a good sign that there is light at the end of the tunnel in minimising GBV cases and creating a happy family environment,” said Mangena.

He also stated that they are aiming at engaging men to form different social clubs to talk openly about GBV. – @brandon_malvin