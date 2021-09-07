GBV survivor heals souls through writing

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AUTHOR and novelist Sanelisiwe Tsakani Mabhena nee Muyambo who uses the stage name Tsonga Mukololo is a creative artiste who wants to soothe the souls of those facing life challenges through her Tsonga Mukololo Publishing House.

Driven by the tagline “Healing the world one word at a time”, Tsonga Mukololo believes the power to change societal challenges is through writing.

The Harare-based 28-year-old writer who hails from Bulawayo said the publishing house that is in Harare is dedicated to getting stories of and from women out into the world, especially those that talk about the plight of women, gender-based violence, child marriage, mental health and drug abuse.

“My writing is driven by the bid to raise awareness and try to curb issues such as gender-based violence, mental health, child marriages and drug abuse. I studied Psychology at Midlands State University and use writing as a form of art therapy to start the conversation and counsel people who have and or are in similar situations as the writings to heal and overcome,” she said.

The fiction writer who started writing professionally in 2017 when she penned her anthology Conversations with the Gods started an initiative dubbed One Poem Project in 2018. Through this initiative, she collects poems and short stories that talk about the above-mentioned topics and compiles them into a book.

“To date, we have published three books under this project and hosted two workshops. I am glad to say that the outcome of both books and workshops was positive.

“I’m passionate about this cause because it’s a lived experience. I’m a gender-based violence and mental health survivor,” said Tsonga Mukololo.

She said in most cases when women try to speak up against violence, they are given the podium, but the microphone is disconnected as people hear their plights, but do not listen.

“With women’s voices being silenced, one tends to wonder how the end to violence against women will come about when we are not even able to bring it to light without being shunned, ridiculed and discredited.

“My vision is to continue creating safe spaces for women to be open and vulnerable to their truths without any fear while educating victims, perpetrators and societies about the need for advocacy. Season two of my podcast, starting on September 13, 2021 will also be dedicated to this cause as we bring the One Poem Project onto that platform as well,” she said.

Tsonga Mukololo has six novels titled Conversations with the Gods (May 2017), One poem Zimbabwe (November 2018), One Poem Africa (November 2019), Vows from the Alpha (June 2020), One Poem Survivor edition (November 2020) and The Longest Journey (November 2020).

She said she is working on a book that follows the life of a gender-based violence perpetrator.

“The book seeks to shine the light on the nature versus nurture debate,” said Tsonga Mukololo. — @mthabisi_mthire