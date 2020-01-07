GDA fire to drop third album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TALENTED house music group GDA Fire are set to drop their third album The Deep South early this year.

They plan to release a single titled Uptown girl which is one of the songs on the album to test the waters at the end of this month.

In their career spanning ten years, the duo of Ronald Brandon Ndlovu known as Ronnie B and Calvin Moyo known as Gibbonz, have two albums, Let’s do it again and Amafilistiya. The albums were produced by DJ Drumz from Gwanda.

GDA Fire were the only group from Gwanda that played at the star-studded inaugural Bulawayo 2019 Shutdown Concert and gave a good account of themselves.

Speaking from their base in Gwanda, Ronnie B said they wanted to release their third album last year but due to certain logistics they were forced to postpone.

The group is now very popular in the mining town of Gwanda.

Commenting on the state of the country’s music industry, Ronnie B said: “We are facing economic challenges as musicians and the situation is worse for artistes in Matabeleland compared to those in Harare.” – @mthabisi_mthire.