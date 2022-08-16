Gemma Griffiths lauds Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Singer Gemma Griffiths has again made the nation proud after being featured on a song by local artiste Charlie Kay together with South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest.

The trio released “Solo” last month and the song has enjoyed a viewership of over 700 000 souls on the YouTube streaming platform.

Her eloquence in ChiShona has endeared Gemma Griffiths to the masses in Zimbabwe and more so in Bulawayo where she gave a clean piece of Lovemore Majaivana’s Umoya wami when she visited the City of Kings early this year.

She will be back in Bulawayo next weekend when she will Munch and Sip with outdoor music and food lovers at the Matopos Sailing Club.

She may just be A Girl from Harare but Gemma Griffiths has spread her wings and landed a collaboration with South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest and her long-time producer Charlie Kay.

This is not the first time that she has collaborated with African artistes as she did so in 2020.

She enlisted the help of Linex and Barakah the Prince from Tanzania for the remix of her song, “Ndinewe”.

She broke her shell after featuring in Winky D’s song “MuGarden” and she started interpreting and covering songs of diverse artistes under the banner of “Gemma’s interpretation”.

She covered Winky D’s “Musarova Bigman” and Jah Prayzah’s “Mudhara Vachauya”.

With regards to collaborating with artistes from Bulawayo, the Titungamire hit-maker once roped in rapper Asaph on the song +263 and recently worked with Murphy Cubic and Kyla Blac on the song, “Love me”.

Gemma Griffiths who has been touring the country, promoting her A Girl From Harare EP is on tour with Baba Sharo (Alick Macheso) and the two are rocking music lovers in Australia.

Before travelling to Australia, they were in the United Arab Emirates.

Chronicle Showbiz’s Mbulelo Mpofu (MM) recently tracked down Gemma Griffiths (GG) for a chat about her collaboration with Charlie Kay and upcoming visit to Bulawayo.

MM: You recently collaborated with Charlie Kay and Cassper Nyovest for Solo. How was the experience being in the studio with them?

GG: Both Charlie and Cassper are amazing at their crafts. I’ve worked with Charlie for a number of years, as he produced both my EPs ‘‘Pamwe’’ and ‘‘A Girl From Harare’’.

I consider him one of the most talented creatives that I’ve met.

His production is phenomenal, as well as his writing. I always enjoy the studio with him. It was my first time in the studio with Cassper.

He’s a strong writer and we all had such a vibe in the studio that day.

MM: You are going to grace Bulawayo with your presence for the Munch & Sip. What should fans expect from you?

GG: I’m super excited about this one! It’ll be such a cool day. I’m coming with some vibes, some of the classics and some tracks from my most recent EP, A Girl From Harare.

MM: What’s your fondest memory of your visit to Bulawayo for the A Girl From Harare Tour?

GG: The Bulawayo show on the A Girl From Harare tour was amazing! Honestly, it was one of my favourite shows. The crowd had such warm energy and the other acts were out of this world! That was a night I’ll never forget.

I also got a chance to do a workshop with Gold Youth who do amazing work with young people, helping to build our future leaders…

MM: What else can be expected from you moving forward?

GG: More music, bigger shows, beautiful visuals. Let’s go!