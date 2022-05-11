Gemma takes “A girl from Harare tour” to Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Following yet another successful event in Bulawayo, high-riding songstress Gemma Griffiths will bring her “A girl from Harare tour” to Kwekwe on Saturday.

The tour is being conducted to promote her latest EP, ‘A girl from Harare’.

She is scheduled to perform at King Solomon’s Lifestyle Café. Performing in the mining town for the first time, Gemma will be supported by the ‘Hatipere power’ hit-maker Nutty O.

DJs King Her, Fydale the Don as well as resident DJs P-Nut and Blaqculture will man the DJ box.

Gemma said she was excited to be playing in Kwekwe for the first time.

“I’m super excited to be playing in Kwekwe for the first time and I am looking forward to it. Let us meet at Solomon’s Lifestyle Café this Saturday for a show of a lifetime,” she said.

Rickie Dabvu, King Solomon’s marketing manager said all was in place.

“We’re ready for the show and we urge our clients to come in their numbers. Once again, we want to remind patrons that Covid-19 is still among us and we encourage them to adhere to protocols like wearing masks and social distancing,” said Dabvu.

Gemma has so far performed in Victoria Falls and Bulawayo. On Friday, she will perform in her hometown, Harare. The tour will also take her to Mutare, Gweru and Masvingo.

Born in Harare, Gemma started music at a young age until a time when she made a cover for Winky D’s ‘Musarove Big Man’ which saw her rise to stardom. So far, she has collaborated with Winky D, Ammara Brown, Asaph, Freeman, Nutty O and Ishan.