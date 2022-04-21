Gemma unveils A Girl from Harare tour dates, venues

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

Songstress, Gemma Griffiths has unveiled dates and venues for her forthcoming “A girl from Harare” tour that will see her performing in six cities starting this month-end.

According to her handlers, the tour was inspired by the need to take Gemma’s music to the people following her recent album release.

“She recently released an album titled A girl from Harare and the name of the album inspired the Gemma, A girl from Harare country tour. On this tour, people can expect the best of Gemma and her friends in six cities,” show promoter Nigel Chinovhiringa of Tamba Events said.

He said the tour has a star-studded lineup that includes Winky D, Nutty O, Kyla Blac, Djembe Monks, Murphy Cubic, Holy Ten, DJ Tamuka, Babongile Skhonjwa, DJ Kingher, Volts JT and DJ Mzoe.

“Many more artistes are set to join Gemma on the tour. Just from this lineup, people can expect fireworks.”

The tour is set to kick off in Victoria Falls where Gemma is set to perform at the Vic Falls Carnival between April 29 and May 1.

From there, she will travel down to Bulawayo where she is billed to perform at The Boundary on May 7. Joining her on stage for the Bulawayo show will be Kyla Blac, DJ Tamuka, Voltz JT, King Her, Holy Ten, Boy Nino, Band Fusion, MJ Sings and Kead Wikead. Babongile Sikhonjwa will be the MC.

On May 14, the Maita Basa Baba hit-maker will be in Kwekwe where she is billed to perform at King Solomon’s Hotel. May 27, she will be in Mutare at Golden Peacock Hotel then Harare at Kingfisher Park on May 28. She is expected to wrap up her tour in Gweru at Milan Restaurant on June 4.

Gemma who rose to fame locally three years ago following her feature on Winky D’s Mugarden hit released A girl from Harare EP in January this year.

The project comprises songs such as Kwake, Raspberry and Weather. It boasts features with a number of musicians including Tanzanian hip-hop artiste FreshLikeUhhh and Namibian rapper Lioness.

A Girl From Harare is Griffiths’ second release from her two-part musical journey, which saw the singer write and record music while travelling 24 000 kilometres across 10 African countries in 500 days.

Through delicate rhythms coupled with introspective lyrics, the Titungamire hit-maker shares with the listener, her journey across the bustling streets and fluorescent night lights of Dar es Salaam, while paying homage to a place in Kenya where she felt the most at home.