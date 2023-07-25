Gems beat Barbados

The Gems pose for a group photo with the Barbados national team

The Chronicle

 

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE Gems have won their friendly match against Barbados 67-34.

Both teams are preparing for the Vitality Netball World Cup starting at the Cape Town Convention Centre.

Zimbabwe will play two other warm up games against Scotland and Wales on Wednesday.

They have already played England in their first warm up match and lost 64-34.

Zimbabwe will open their 2023 Netball World Campaign with a tie against Australia.

They are hoping to improve on their eighth place finish at the 2019 World Cup.

