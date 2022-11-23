Gems lose first match

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national netball team, the Gems lost a tightly contested encounter against South Africa’s invitational President’s XII who won 55-50 at the Spar Diamond Challenge in Pretoria yesterday.

This was Zimbabwe’s first game of the tournament which also features Scotland and South Africa.

Zimbabwe’s opening game was a tightly contested encounter from the start, with the first quarter concluding 15-12 in favour of the President’s XII.

At the halftime break, the President’s XII were leading 28-24. By the time the third quarter concluded, President’s XII were 41-36 ahead.

In the other encounter, South Africa won 61-42 against Scotland. South Africa are set to face Zimbabwe this afternoon while Scotland will play the President’s XII.

The Gems are using the competition to prepare for their second appearance at the Netball World Cup tournament in South Africa next year.

Zimbabwe qualified for the global showpiece for the second time after they finished third, behind Malawi and South Africa during the World Cup Africa qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa.

South Africa had, however, already qualified by being hosts, which allowed Zimbabwe to sneak in after beating Zambia 59-49 in a bronze medal encounter.

The 16 teams on their way to the competition are Australia, Barbados, England, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Wales and Zimbabwe. – @innocentskizoe