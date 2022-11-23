Gems lose first match

23 Nov, 2022 - 00:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Gems lose first match Gems in action against the President’s XII

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national netball team, the Gems lost a tightly contested encounter against South Africa’s invitational President’s XII who won 55-50 at the Spar Diamond Challenge in Pretoria yesterday.

This was Zimbabwe’s first game of the tournament which also features Scotland and South Africa.
Zimbabwe’s opening game was a tightly contested encounter from the start, with the first quarter concluding 15-12 in favour of the President’s XII.

At the halftime break, the President’s XII were leading 28-24. By the time the third quarter concluded, President’s XII were 41-36 ahead.

Action between the Zimbabwe Netball Gems and the President’s XII

In the other encounter, South Africa won 61-42 against Scotland. South Africa are set to face Zimbabwe this afternoon while Scotland will play the President’s XII.

The Gems are using the competition to prepare for their second appearance at the Netball World Cup tournament in South Africa next year.

Zimbabwe qualified for the global showpiece for the second time after they finished third, behind Malawi and South Africa during the World Cup Africa qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa.

South Africa had, however, already qualified by being hosts, which allowed Zimbabwe to sneak in after beating Zambia 59-49 in a bronze medal encounter.

The 16 teams on their way to the competition are Australia, Barbados, England, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Wales and Zimbabwe. – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting