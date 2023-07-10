Gems need mental strength

Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE senior netball team goal keeper Elizabeth Mushore has underscored the importance of mental strength ahead of the Vitality Netball World Cup 2023 to be held in South Africa later this month.

This is the second time they are taking part in the tournament and the Nedbank-sponsored Gems are looking at improving their previous performance when they came eighth on their maiden appearance at the World Cup in 2019.

Mushore reckoned the team needs mental strength and strong belief in themselves to be competitive at this stage.

“I think it’s possible because I feel like, from our training and our preparations, it’s very possible. Netball is the same, the same they play is the same way we play. So it’s all in the head. There is need for mental strength and believing in ourselves.

“If we tell ourselves that we are going to be in the top four, we will be there,” said Mushore.

It is less than three weeks before the tournament begins on July 28 in Cape Town, South Africa.

It will run until August 6 with the 16 teams from across the world competing for honours on the African soil for the first time.

Mushore’s first appearance for the Gems was during the World Cup qualifiers last August in South Africa.

Since then she has never looked back and has been part of the as she went on to play at the Spar Diamond Challenge in November and will be in Cape Town for the World Cup.

“My first appearance was last year at the World Cup qualifiers and I was still young, still learning, new moves, everything. I was still getting used to the other players and trying to adjust to everything.

“I feel like I have improved. Of course there may be one or two things that need to be corrected but I feel like I have really improved.

“I feel proud to be representing the country at the same time there is a bit of pressure because everyone is looking at you, whenever you do something everyone wants to see what you are doing, what you are doing as a team. So sometimes there is a bit of pressure.

“I feel it’s a blessing to play for the Gems, so I always put more effort so that I make the nation proud…For now I cannot say much but I will just say the journey has started,” said Mushore.

The Gems had a busy weekend, playing several men’s clubs and the national select sides on Saturday and Sunday at City Sports Centre and Girls High School respectively.

The 22-year-old believes they are now ready for the tournament and the games with the men’s teams have been helpful.

“The games were tough and I think we can now handle pressure against any team and play better.

“Since we started preparations, I can say from the World Cup qualifiers everything has been okay. I feel like we are now ready for the World Cup,” said Mushore.

Gems vice-captain Claris Kwaramba is satisfied with how the team is shaping up.

“Well I think we are doing very well. We have improved physically; our combinations are coming up well.

“It’s important be mentally prepared because it takes away fear. You know you are all equal going into the game and it motivates you to play and stay focused because when you are afraid, there are a lot of things you cannot do,” said Kwaramba.

Gems captain Felisitus Kwangwa is now expected to join camp later today while Australia-based shooters Nalani Makunde and Joice Takaidza are expected to be in the country tomorrow and Friday respectively.

Gems Team

Joice Takaidza, Tafadzwa Matura, Sharon Bwanali, Nalani Makunde, Nicole Muzanenamo, Beaula Hlungwani, Claris Kwaramba, Progress Moyo, Felisitus Kwangwa, Takadanaishe Zimusi, Elizabeth Mushore, Sharleen Makusha.

Reserves

Ursula Ndlovu, Paidamoyo Tinoza, Tafadzwa Mawango.