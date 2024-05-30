Gems star gets netball coaching gig

Nhlanhla Ndlovu (right) in action in a male netball match

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe national netball team centre Nhlanhla Ndlovu has been given a chance to nurture the next generation of stars.

Ndlovu, a fitness trainer, was recently appointed Whitestone Primary School coach.

He has joined a long list of male coaches who broke with tradition to be netball coaches, a predominantly female sport.

The list has Menfree Tanyanyiwa, Norman Zikhali, Cliff Marunga, and Themba Siziba.

Ndlovu, a 26-year-old chef and fitness trainer, holds a Netball C Licence coaching qualification and is a regular player in the Zimbabwe national men’s team.

He plays as a centre, is comfortable as a wing attacker, and has represented the country in many tournaments.

There has been a growing interest among male players in netball in recent years.

These players are defying societal norms and embracing the sport.

The Gems’ success has helped grow the sport of netball’s appeal.

Following the success of the national team, the Gems, both men and women have played a significant role in challenging these stereotypes and raising the profile of netball as a respected and celebrated sport in the country.

Ndlovu said that he sees a lot of potential in the young girls and is happy to be assisting them in becoming better players and realise their full potential.

“The reason why am training young girls is because I want to raise future national team players, my main goal is to mould them into professional players,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu started coaching Whitestone this year and is assisted by female teachers from the school.

He works with girls from Grade Three to Seven.

At the end of 2016, Ndlovu was discovered by Maxwell Nyandoro in a women’s tournament where they were allowing teams to mix with boys.

That is when his talent was identified and he was invited to join the Black Panthers a team that trains at Ross Camp Bulawayo.

Ndlovu has competed in the Africa Cup Championship where the Golden Gems, the men’s national team came second, they competed against South Africa in the final.

In 2019 he was Player of the Year in the men’s netball league.

His dream of becoming a coach has now been fulfilled.

“I do it with all my heart, I have also introduced my drills and I keep them fit and ready for games,” said Ndlovu.