Gems to launch World Cup road map

ZIMBABWE national netball team, the Gems, keen to make their second World Cup appearance worthwhile will launch their Cape Town road map this afternoon in Harare.

The Gems will be at next year’s World Cup which would be staged in Cape Town.

And the national team is putting out their brand for the corporate world, and other key stakeholders such as the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, the Sports Commission and other organisations.

The Gems are aiming for a top 5 finish at next year’s tournament and are lining up a number of friendly matches and training camps.

All this requires a strong budget and this afternoon the Gems will have time to interact with prospective sponsors, their current sponsors as well as previous ones.

Spar Zimbabwe partnered with the team before its qualification for the World Cup and are part of the family that includes National Foods who have been an all-weather friend for the national team.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe were the main principal sponsor for the team for the Liverpool 2019 Games after they injected a lump sum for the team through their brand which is now Ecocash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited.

Simbisa Brands also partnered with the team during that time.

The Zimbabwe Netball Association is inviting all the sponsors to walk with them again for the 2023 journey.

The team is currently in camp preparing for the Diamond Challenge Cup that will be played in South Africa next month.

