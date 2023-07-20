Gems to play four friendlies

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

THE Gems have organised four friendlies before their opening 2023 Vitality Netball World Cup tie against Australia on Friday July 28 in Cape Town South Africa.

They are also in the same group with Fiji whom they play in their second group game before wrapping up their pool matches against Tonga.

Before the World Cup opener, Zimbabwe will play friendlies against England on Sunday before they face Barbados two days later.

Their last two friendlies will be against Scotland and Wales on July 26.

Zimbabwe finished eighth in the previous World Cup campaign and will be hoping to improve on that performance.

The Gems secured their second successive World Cup qualification at the Africa Netball World Cup qualifier held in South Africa last year.

They left the country for Cape Town today.

Fans will be able to watch all the World Cup matches on SuperSport where the captain of the team that participated in the 2019 World Cup finals in Liverpool in the UK, Perpetua Siyachitema will be an analyst for the broadcaster.

[email protected]