Gender Budgeting Workshop in Harare aims to prioritise gender issues in 2025 budget

Online Writer

HARARE — The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development is hosting a Gender Budgeting Guidance workshop for Finance Directors from all line ministries in Harare.

The workshop, facilitated by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with HIVOS, is part of the preparations for the 2025 budgeting process, ensuring that gender issues are effectively prioritised in fiscal policies and it started on Monday.

This initiative aligns with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which emphasises the importance of gender equality and social inclusion in development planning.

The workshop aims to equip finance officials with the necessary tools and knowledge to incorporate gender considerations into budgetary allocations, thereby promoting equitable resource distribution.

During the sessions, participants will engage in discussions on best practices for gender-responsive budgeting, explore case studies, and develop strategies to address gender disparities in various sectors. The Ministry of Women Affairs has underscored the necessity of integrating gender perspectives in all Government programmes to foster sustainable development and empower women across the nation.