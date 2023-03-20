Gender paradigm shift … More women make their way into security industry

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

TRADITIONALLY perceived as a male playground, the security sector landscape is fast shifting, undergoing an evolution as more women are raising their hands and being counted.

In the 1990s, there were very few women working as security guards or owning security firms.

Back then, security firms were known to seek the services of people with police and military backgrounds, mostly men.

While this might be a key part of the mix of any successful security firm, fast forward to 2023, there’s a visible paradigm shift happening as more women are making their way into what has historically been a men’s profession.

Today’s security personnel come from several sectors including technology, marketing, finance and data analysis, all lucrative roles behind the scenes, explains Ms Mercy Nyirenda, a Business Development Executive at Peace Security Company.

“The security industry has got so many career opportunities available for women. These include Sales and Marketing, Finance, Administration, Human Resources and ICT, said Ms Nyirenda.

She said another exciting opportunity was in the field of Electronics.

“We have technicians who are ladies. At some point, the Head of the Electronics division was a woman, and she steered the ship so well. There are also opportunities for growth in the guard services. We have women in supervisory positions in charge of some of our big contracts,” said Ms Nyirenda.

At the control centre where the deployment of guards is administered, women are in charge, she added.

She describes herself as an individual who is ready for any challenge.

“The security sector being male dominated was not an issue for me. What mattered was the opportunity availed to me as the Business Development Executive to drive the sales and grow the business for one of the leading security companies in the country- Peace Security Company. My career took priority.”

Ms Nyirenda said most male colleagues are now embracing gender equality in their workspaces.

“My male colleagues treat me with respect and they are very professional. One of our core values is performance. As a team, we know that in order for us to perform to the satisfaction of our stakeholders there is need to complement each other as men and women,” said Ms Nyirenda.

She said she does not hesitate to encourage more women to join her as the sector offers a wide range of opportunities.

“The security industry is very exciting and challenging at the same time. It allows one to be in touch with different sectors of the economy which helps in gaining more exposure and experience.

“One is not confined to just one industry. So ladies, if you are that woman who is driven and not afraid of moving away from your comfort zone, the security industry is the place to be,” said ms Nyirenda.

A security guard with 15 years on the job, Ms Mavis Murape (52) confirms the added benefits of exposure in the security sector.

Ms Murape, a grandmother of two, says throughout her 15 years in service, she has been deployed to different companies ranging from beverages, telecommunication, steel, medical and legal firms.

She, however, says her stint at the Deeds Office in Bulawayo exposed her to valuable insights into the legal process.

“I learned a lot by being attached to the Deeds Office. I now know that before buying a house one must first check the legal status of the property at the Deeds Office to verify and ascertain the real owner of the property.

“Most people rush to buy any advertised house and end up running into problems. There are many bogus estate agents. So, my time at the Deeds Office was an eye-opener. I would not have known about the Deeds Office if I was not a security guard,” she said.

With her experience, Ms Murape encourages more females to join the sector.

Another security guard, Ms Musawenkosi Ncube (25), known as the “soft life girl” who has risen to be a supervisor, said women in the sector play critical roles as criminals tend to undermine them not knowing they perform better than men.

“With equal training with men, I do not see any reason why a female security officer should not be deployed for night duties.

“Females in the security sector have proved to be the best guards because would-be criminals tend to undermine them thinking that they will overpower them. Statistics in fact show that female guards make more arrests than their male counterparts,” she said.

Ms Pretty Siziba says she is excited by the high numbers of women joining the sector.

“In recent years we have witnessed women taking over several roles within the security sector which used to be dominated by men,” she said.

