General Beltings in speedy recovery from Covid-19 shutdown

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed rubber and chemical products manufacturer, General Beltings says it has benefited from the refurbishment of a boiler and ancillary equipment which enhanced internal process efficiencies thereby retaining its competitiveness in the key markets.

General Beltings cleared backorders in the quarter following the commissioning of the refurbished additional press while Cernol Chemicals’ recovery of its traditional markets was ongoing post the Covid-19 shutdown, the group said in its third quarter trading update.

General Beltings’ rubber segment is involved in the production and marketing of rubber and conveyor belting products.

The chemical segment is in the manufacturing, importation, and distribution of chemical-related products. The company generates maximum revenue through the sale of chemical products.

It manufactures and distributes general-purpose and specialised textile-reinforced conveyor belts with its products ranging from rubber-covered belting, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) belting, and light-duty PVC belting.

It noted that the quarter under review was characterised by a continued deflated demand for the company’s products as the liquidity shortages in the market persisted.

However, policy interventions targeted to ease the supply of foreign currency through authorised agents enabled businesses to secure foreign currency albeit at exchange rates that rendered local manufacturing costs high.

“As a result, price competition from imports intensified due to regional cost disparities,” it said.

Total volumes for the third quarter at 308 metric tonnes were 57 percent higher than the 196 metric tonnes recorded in the same period last year.

The rubber division volumes at 92 metric tonnes were 19 percent higher than the 77 metric tonnes recorded in the same period last year.

Volumes at the Chemicals Division at 216 metric tonnes were 82 percent higher than the same period prior year’s 119 metric tonnes due to the market recovery efforts in the quarter.

Total turnover for the quarter at US$1,2 million was in line with the same period US$1,1 million, despite the increased competition from imports from the region and abroad.

It said it operated profitably in the quarter despite the mixed fortunes of the divisions.

The firm said the fortunes of the rubber division will depend on the recovery of the depressed global metal prices, while the continued recovery of the hospitality sectors will assist Cernol in its growth trajectory.

The rubber division’s enhanced production capacity will assist in a shorter order conversion period and is poised to cope with a rebound in the market, it said.