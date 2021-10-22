General manager arrested for stealing US$28 000

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A general manager for Baobab Hotel in Hwange, Chipo Sakala has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for stealing more than US$28 000 from the hotel.

Sakala (40) of Baobab Hotel quarters was responsible for keeping the hotel’s safe keys as well as receiving and safekeeping of funds.

She diverted US$28 512 to her own use between January and June this year.

She was found guilty of theft of trust property when she appeared before Matabeleland North magistrate-in-charge Mr Tomupei Zhou at the Hwange Magistrates’ Courts.

The magistrate sentenced Sakala to 36 months in prison before suspending six months in jail for five years on condition that she does not commit an offence with an element of dishonesty.

A further 12 months were suspended on condition that she restitutes the hotel of US$27 512 which was not recovered.

Sakala will serve an effective 18 months in jail.

Prosecuting, Ms Jamesina Makanza who was assisted by Ms Tiffany Chingeya, said the complainant is Baobab Hotel represented by its co-director Mr Pardon Pepukai.

“During the period extending from January 2021 to June 2021 the accused person received daily takings on different days which amounted to US$28 512 from Patience Chisuwi, the guest relations manager for safe keeping. She was supposed to secure it in the safe in the office,” said Ms Makanza.

She said Sakala converted the money to her own use and only US$700 was recovered after she confessed to Mr Pepukai that she had converted the money to her own use.

The court was told that on June 12, Sakala requested to meet the complainant and confessed to him that she had converted the money to her own use.

The complainant later compiled a reconciliation and discovered that there was a shortfall of US$28 512

A report was made to the police, leading to Sakala’s arrest.

Ms Charity Manyeza of Mashindi and Associates represented Ms Sakala. – @ncubeleon