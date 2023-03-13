General Mfana_kamah shares music journey on EP

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

UP-AND-COMING musician General Mfana_kamah is set to drop an EP titled Ngithathe Piano which gives a glimpse of his journey in the music industry.

The Amapiano EP which is set to be released in two months has tracks, Ngithathe piano, Abafana abawrong, Themba mina, Eclubin and Ebunandini featuring Alasca.

Said General Mfana_kamah: “The EP is about how music changed my life from being nobody to somebody. Even though it wasn’t easy, the struggle was worth it. Every song is motivational, inspirational or encouraging.”

General Mfana_kamah has two albums under his belt, Bekezela and Memories which he worked on with his band Street Culture. He has eight singles including the hit song which is making waves in Bulawayo titled Emathandweni featuring Fab G Mshanakagogo. The other singles are Impumelelo, Sthandwa sami, Uthando, Uxolo, Mngane wami, Dlozi lami and Ukuphi. – @mthabisi_mthire

