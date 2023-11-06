Geo Pomona Waste Management Site to generate 22 Mega Watts of electricity

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today attended the Geo Pomona Waste Management Project ground breaking ceremony in Harare.

His visit to the waste management site provided him with the opportunity to witness the significant progress being made in converting waste into a catalyst for job creation and electricity generation.

The site has created employment for 188 people and has made progress with landscaping, road tarring, and landfill encapsulation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the site is anticipated to generate electricity with a capacity of up to 22MW.

“Geo Pomona Waste Management (PVT) Limited offers long-term and sustainable environmental solutions through innovative technology of waste-to-energy plants.

“The project focuses on a well-organised direction for health, safety, and the environment, considering the best international experiences in this field that will be applied by international experts employed,” reads the statement.