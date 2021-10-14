George Shaya documentary premieres at Ster Kinekor in Bulawayo

The late George "Mastermind" Shaya

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A documentary on legendary footballer George “Mastermind” Shaya is set to premiere in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The 1 hour 15 minutes documentary titled “The Mastermind” will premiere at Ster Kinekor, Bulawayo Centre at 5.30 pm.

Shaya is among the most celebrated yesteryear footballers to have played for Dynamos and the national team before independence.

He won the Soccer Star of the Year accolade a record five times.

Journalist Lovemore Dube, who is part of the production team, said the stage was set ahead of the event.

“We have invited players from the four Premier league teams in Bulawayo hoping that watching and listening to testimonies about Shaya may inspire the next generation of superstars. We will also have a number of legends in attendance, including the likes of Madinda Ndlovu, Silas Ndlovu and Douglas Mloyi,” said Dube.

He said Shaya’s documentary is the first in a string of many to follow.

Those featured in the Shaya documentary include administrators, former teammates and former rivals, who are unanimous on how phenomenal he was as a player.

The documentary also touches on his stint in administration, during which he led Dynamos to the 1998 Caf Champions League final as club president. – @innocentskizoe

 

 

