Geraldine Roche drama competitions finals date set

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE finals of the second edition of the Geraldine drama competitions are set to be held on October 9 at Sabela Studio at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) where 10 groups from the Matabeleland region will vie for the first position.

The groups are reigning champions Bulawayo’s Langelitsha Arts, Ablaze, YADS, Bambelela, Suspence, Roar, Matabeleland South’s Jahunda and Loxion Theatre with Vulindlela and Shaba from Matebeleland North province.

The competition uses both drama and film to deliver messages and raise awareness on issues affecting communities while at the same time sharpening drama skills, especially for the youths.

Geraldine Roche project coordinator Khaliphile Sibanda said the event will be held without an audience and streamed live on Geraldine Roche Drama social media pages.

“The event will be held as from 9pm and because Covid 19- we won’t have the audience and even the movement of groups to the venue will be sequential like three groups at the venue at a time,” she said.

