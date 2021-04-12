Geraldine Roche introduces drama festival

Jahunda Community Arts receive their Geraldine drama competition third place prizes at Bulawayo Theatre on Saturday.

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GERALDINE Roche is set to launch a drama festival dubbed Geraldine Winter Festival which will be held in June this year.

The fete to run for five different days will see five acts entertaining audiences at Bulawayo Theatre and on the online space.

The debut participants were drawn from the top five winners of the third edition of the Geraldine drama competitions finals held on Saturday at Bulawayo Theatre.

The Geraldine Winter Festival participants will be Stanslavysky, Roar, Jahunda Community Arts, Vulindlela and Loxion Theatre.

Geraldine Roche projects coordinator Khaliphile Sibanda said the festival will be based on showcases of one-hour musical plays dubbed “Pandemics and their effects to art industry.”

“Geraldine Winter Festival will see the top five acts on the drama competitions expand their 20-minute plays to one-hour musical plays.

“On June 5, Loxion Theatre will open up the debut festival followed by Vulindlela on June 11. Jahunda Community Arts will perform on June 12 whereas Roar and Stanslavysky will perform on June 18 and 19 respectively,” said Sibanda.

She said the musicals are meant at increasing collaborations within the corridors of the art from music, dance and acting. – @mthabisi_mthire