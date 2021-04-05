German Embassy donates to Street Set women’s football

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE German Embassy has handed over equipment to women’s football side Street Set FC as part of its continued support for the women’s game in the country.

Germany Embassy representative Katrin Simon handed over the equipment to Street Set at the weekend.

Street Set founder Lee Mangena said the club was grateful for the kind gesture shown by the German Embassy.

“We applied to the embassy and gave them our profile. They responded by visiting us and giving us training equipment and playing balls.

The girls were super elated to meet the Germany Embassy representative who delivered gifts. The equipment will go a long way in assisting them when they eventually return to the field of play,” said Mangena.

“As an ambitious football club, we will continue to engage well-wishers in order to transform the ladies’ game and turn Street Set into giants in women’s football.”

Street Set has campaigned in the First Division for a number of years with a dance in the Premiership in 2017.

They’re hoping to join the Zifa Bulawayo Division One League when action resumes this year. – @innocentskizoe