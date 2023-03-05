Germany-based songstress Nomina releases Amapiano inspired single

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GERMANY based-songstress Nomina has released what she has termed the first Germany-Amapiano song.

Some artistes just entertain, others have a far more powerful purpose and as with Nomina, the singer-songwriter, and ambassador for World Peace Berlin, her single titled “Komm Mit Mir” proves her prowess.

“Komm Mit mir” is a German term that translates to “come with me”.

It is a song about love that is resilient in the face of all distance and adversity. It sits comfortably in both down-tempo and South African House territories with the artiste layering her signature vocals.

“You get the bombastic and always-changing shaker-driven groove of house with the chord progression of what you’d want from an RnB song of this calibre. Komm Mit Mir is the sun-filled dance track you’d want to wind down the summer with.

“The song is about long distance love. People who love each other unconditionally, despite the distance and what people think of them. Love keeps on winning though the circumstances seem difficult,” said Nomina. – @mthabisi_mthire