Gesh23 curates July mass birthday celebrations

Mbulelo Mpofu

Music promoter, actor, and radio personality Marshall “Gesh23” Mpofu is set to launch the “Kings and Queens of July” mass birthday celebrations at his Something23 Tshisanyama in Tshabalala on July 22.

Gesh23 shared with Chronicle Showbiz the significance of hosting such an event.

“July is a special month. I was born in July and would like to celebrate the month with my fellow Leos and Cancers. It’s a special month for what I call ‘Kings and Queens’. So, it’s significant to have them at my establishment where we will be enjoying impeccable food and drink,” he said.

It might be stone cold but Gesh23, who also owns a pizza joint in the township, promises a good time for July babies.

Lately, mass birthday parties have been on the rise and this has seen members of the public rubbing shoulders with celebrities whom they share birthdays with.