Gesh23 to keep Shimora’s legacy alive

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

EVERY Christmas Eve will forever be a painful day for Gqom and Kwaito fans as one of their icons Mampintsha took his last breath on December 24 last year. To keep his legacy alive, music promoter Marshall “Gesh23” Mpofu is hosting an all-white-themed “Tshabalala Meat Festival” on December 24 at his Something 23 Tshisanyama joint in Tshabalala.

The festival, to be known as Mampintsha Day will see Shimora’s memory come to life through a performance from Real Shona and a plethora of wheel spinners. Proceedings on the day will be directed by social media influencer and music producer, Tawanda Marimbe who is affectionately known as DJ Towers.

Wheel-spinners on decks will include DJ Yoyo, DJ Keys, DJ Bongz, and DJ Fatsi.

Gesh23 told this publication that preparations are advanced for this exclusive event where the dress code will be of utmost importance.

“We are ready to celebrate my late friend Mampintsha as a way of remembering his immense contribution to the music sector as he was a fan-favourite, both in his native South Africa and here in Zimbabwe. The idea is to have fun and ensure we steer people into the festive mood the right way.

“It will be strictly all-white and no other way. We also urge performers who want to showcase their talent to come through and perform as we also want to promote our own talent in Bulawayo. We intend to keep celebrating Shimora’s legacy every year,” said Gesh23.

Mampintsha who was part of the original Big Nuz trio reportedly suffered a mild stroke at the age of 40 and was survived by his wife, Babes Wodumo and son, Sponge.

– @MbuleloMpofu