Get ready for Kariba October Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE Zim Events Kariba Boat Cruise and Glow Party is back and this year it is not only bigger but makes a return with a new name – the Kariba October Festival.

The two-day event starts on Friday and will be on three boats, which have been classified “silver”, “gold” and “platinum” to cater for different classes.

Hosted by Tamarind Lodge in Kariba with a luxurious 10-hour boat cruise using the Zambezi Trader, the festival offers an explosion of fantastic award winning DJs on rotation.

Announcing the preparations, organisers Zim Events said all is set for the exploring of the gem that Zimbabweans should take up.

“The biggest and famous domestic tourism festival in Kariba starts this Friday. The opening ceremony to be held at night at Tamarind Resort will be headlined by radio personalities Tinashe Chikuse and Phatisani Sibanda where they will lead a borne fire party as a welcome pre- party for the guests.

“On Saturday, the 10-hour boat cruise starts with an array of activities giving patrons a chance to acclimatise with the Kariba environment,” said Zim Events.

A number of recreational activities have been lined up to make the festival exciting.

“They will be Zumba, boozers match at Nyamhunga Stadium, featuring the biggest boozers teams in Zimbabwe, Hustlers 11 against Kariba Heights Boozers Club. This is done in line with our event’s mandate of promoting domestic tourism so that locals can relate and appreciate our own townships besides being at the resorts sites of Kariba,” said Zim Events.

On board services will include a beauty spa, on board party and the official launch of Hatipfeke Junk clothing apparel headlined by Merciless Zimbabwe, DJ C Skills, Stunner and uptown DJs on rotation.

“The cruise will include island docking at Sambakarumba island and also activities that include parasailing, fishing and sunset cruise back to the harbour. After the cruise they will be a spectacular after party at Tamarind Resort with an array of activities happening that include pool party and fish braaiing,” said Zim Events.

The organisers said Sunday will see patrons checking out and going for site viewing of the majestic Kariba Dam wall, Kariba Heights View Point and Santa Barbara Chapel.

“Our main aim as Zim Events Travel and Tours is to work with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority to promote domestic tourism mainly in Kariba,” said Zim Events. – @mthabisi_mthire.