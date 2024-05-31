Get ready to dance: Baba Harare, Sungura Masters to light up Palace Hotel

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

A night of dance, cheer, and pure entertainment awaits at Palace Hotel in Bulawayo tonight as the renowned Jiti musician Baba Harare joins forces with City Vibrations and Sungura Masters on stage.

Known for their high-energy performances, these artistes are set to ignite the dance floor and create an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

From the infectious beats of Baba Harare’s “Ndini Ndinaye” to the fresh sounds of Sungura Masters fresh from their South African tour, there is certainly something for every music lover to enjoy.

Before the main acts take the stage, local DJs including DJ Ayaxx, DJ Keitho, DJ Tetsoe, and DJ Flexx will set the mood with their electrifying mixes.

Palace Entertainment’s publicist, DJ Keitho, has dubbed the event “Winter Warmer” and invited music enthusiasts from Bulawayo and beyond to come and be part of what is seemingly going to be an epic night.