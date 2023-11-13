Get your picnic baskets ready: ‘Picnic and Chill’ event happening this weekend

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The “Picnic and Chill” event, a family-oriented outdoor gathering with a picnic theme, is set to take place at The Barn in Hillside, Bulawayo this Saturday.

Curated to provide a recreational service for all, the event aims to bring entertainment and relaxation to the city.

“Picnic and Chill is an outdoor event with a picnic theme. It’s a family-oriented event that spells out all things picnic. It’s an event for everyone who needs time out to relax while enjoying the company of their loved ones. It’s characterised by picnic seating, food stalls, and background entertainment as well as kid’s activities,” said event coordinator, Mthulisi Moyo of Wood Affair.

Moyo said the event will offer a variety of activities to cater to different interests. From painting for kids and adults to engaging in fun-filled games, attendees will have plenty of options to choose from.

For those looking to beat the summer heat, swimming facilities will also be available, providing a refreshing escape from the scorching sun.

“Patrons should expect an exciting DJ line-up from locals and some from Harare. The music will set the perfect backdrop for a day of relaxation and enjoyment. There’ll also be a wide range of activities for kids and attendees will indulge in a variety of delectable food options from the various stalls, satisfying their taste buds,” Moyo said.

– @TashaMutsiba