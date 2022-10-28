Getting to know the Top 10…Meet Fifie Cinderella

Question: Can you please tell us about yourself?

Answer: My name is Farisai Musora known as Fifie Cinderella. I’m a vocalist, dancer, video vixen and businesswoman.

Q: What made you venture into music?

A: Music has been my life, my comforter and music has played a big role in my childhood life. I used to sing about my late mom or my father whom I didn’t know and so far I didn’t get an opportunity to study and become the person I dreamt of then. I love music, I’m good with it, I feel happy when I’m doing music. God gave me this talent and I’m turning it into my Diploma and make a best living out of it.

Q: How long have you been in the music industry?

A: Since I was younger, I remember in my village I was known as the best dancer, we used to have a radio and big speakers. Ntombi Marhumbini (Jelani Jelani fame) was my role model and I used to dance to her songs and Culture Spears. I said to myself I want to sing like her as her videos were so emotional sometimes I would cry watching her. Then I started going to studio in 2017 and I recorded some songs. Although it was hard I just told myself let me hold up for now until I’m ready to face the world then this year 2022 February I entered the studio and I told myself I’m not going to stop now.

Q: What is the inspiration behind the song, Sthandwa Sami?

A: I love Nkosazana Daughter’s music so while listening to one of her songs, I changed the lyrics and put my own. A friend of mine heard me singing and told me I was good at it. He said I was lucky as he could produce the instruments so that I record my own song. I was already singing saying s’thandwa sami so we agreed to name the song S’thandwa Sami.

Q: Who did you work with on the song?

A: I worked with my friend who produced the beat. He’s an up-and-coming DJ as well as producers Collin Ndlovu and Dank Moses 420 (Tinashe Chibaire) from Amapiano Capital.

Q: Do you have other songs?

A: I have other songs such as Hello (Afro Amapiano), I’m So Sorry (Afro dancehall), Tonight (Afrotrap), I’m in Love (Afro dancehall), Love You Mama (Afro dancehall) and the last one is Kwasa Kwasa was my first song first time in studio dedicated to my late mother.

Q: Is there an artiste that you wish to work with?

A: The artistes I wish to work with are either Tocky vibes or Terry Africa or Sandra Ndebele.

Q: As a female artiste, what challenges have you faced in the music industry?

A: It’s really hard out here. We’re criticised, called names, judged through dressing or dance moves and sometimes, this really kills our spirits.

Q: What do you think can be done in terms of improving the music industry in Bulawayo?

A: Bulawayo needs support. We desperately need support from promoters and sponsors because as rising artistes, we are not being noticed by the existing promoters. Instead of helping us to grow, they would rather run to the “big” people who are already known. We also have a lot to show to the audiences, but we are not being given opportunities.

Q: Other than music, what do you do?

A: I’m a video vixen, actress, make-up artiste, and hairdresser and I’m into beauty products. I sell perfumes, body creams, hair treatment; it depends on what my clients wants and soon I’m working on having my own boutique.