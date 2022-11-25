Getting to know the Top 10: Meet Maestro The Hustler

This week kwaito musician Maestro The Hustler is topping the charts with his song titled Why? Read below to find out more about the musician.

Question: Please tell us about yourself, who is Maestro the Hustler?

Answer: My real name is Mduduzi Ncube. I was born in 1998 and hail from Emganwini suburb. I attended Emakhandeni Secondary School for my O-level. I’m a kwaito rapper (Kasi rapper) and songwriter. My stage name is Maestro Da Hustler, a name that I got from my childhood friends for whom I used to rap.

Q: On the song Why? who did you work with?

A: I worked with Maggie Soul Bird who helped write the hook and build on the chorus. The song was inspired by South African rapper Duncan. I went for this kind of sound (kKasirap) because growing up, I listened to a lot of kwaito music and was inspired by artistes such as Zola 7, Prokid and Duncan. So, I wanted the song to bring out that old skool kwaito feeling.

Q: How long have you been recording music?

A: In the beginning, I was just having fun with music, but I have since started taking it seriously. I’m still exploring the industry to understand it better.

Q: According to your understanding, what gives a song that Bulawayo or Zimbabwean identity?

A: I think to give our music the Bulawayo or Zimbabwean feel, we need to use more of our local languages and local instruments and dances. I chose to rap in IsiNdebele because I understand the culture and I’m sure that makes me stand out.

Q: There have been complaints that local promoters are pushing more South African acts at the expense of locals, what’s your take?

A: Promoters are pushing that which they believe will bring them money. So, it is important for artistes from Bulawayo to prove that they can bring in money too.

Q: What do you think should be done to get the Bulawayo populace to trust and support artistes from the city?

A: The solution is in the hands of the local artistes. They should get together and support each other first so that the rest of the city can believe in and support us.