Getting to know the Top 10. . . Meet Pastor Barak

This and every Friday, we shall present the weekly Top 10 songs from the region with DJ Prince Eskhosini as we gear up for the festive season.

This week our number 1 is Pastor Barak’s track Bayashada.

Question: Can you please tell us about yourself?

Sipetangani Sibanda aka Pastor Barak is a Gospel musician, Apostle, Praise and Worshipper, Song Writer, Composer, Music Director, Financial Advisor | Company Director and Investor located in Bulawayo (Zimbabwe).

I did Money and Banking with IOBZ and Human Resources Management with IMPZ.

Q: What is the inspiration behind the song, Bayashada?

I personally like healthy marriages as a pastor. I will make sure that every album has a wedding song track. The song was engineered by Simba Kodzai of Audio Factory Studios with Instrumentals done by Knowledge Masuku in South Africa (Cape Town). Bayashada track managed to be number one several times at one of our local stations (Skyz Metro FM Top 20). It is also playing on ZBCTV programmes such as Zitshisa Zinjalo, Zimbeat and The Zone.

Give us a brief history of how you started music.

I started singing Accapella music with different groups within the SDA (Seventh Day Adventist) at the age of five before introducing instrumentals to my music in 2006.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry?

I wish our music industry could be treated like any other industrial sector and be funded handsomely because no one spends a day without listening to music. This will help musicians to afford to live a normal life without struggle instead of having fame but dying poor.

We would like to have financial support as artists to produce a perfect product. Funding and sponsors to prepare a standard show is a big challenge as compared to other neighbouring countries.

I discovered that in this game you need not rush. You need to be patient and consistent in producing quality stuff.

Q: What do you think can be done in terms of improving the music industry in Bulawayo?

I think most artists are not pushing their works enough. An artiste must work hard until everyone’s attention is attracted. Also, the quality of your music counts because no one wants to be associated with anything that is below standard. DJs also want to maintain their brand with quality music.

I believe Bulawayo is slowly getting there because countries like South Africa and Harare are giving us a wake-up call.

Where can fans find your music?

Pastor Barak Music is found on almost all commercial social media stores like Distrokid, Spotify, Deezer, iTunes etc as Pastor Barak. You can also like, follow and subscribe to us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook “Pastor Barak Music”.