Getting Zimbabwe was a must but we must fight for more freedoms

Marshall Rufura Ndlela

INDEPENDENCE is a fundamental principle that underpins the sovereignty of Zimbabwe. It is a vital component of our nation’s identity, self-determination, and its ability to govern itself. Without independence, Zimbabwe’s destiny would be in the hands of others, leaving it vulnerable to exploitation and manipulation.

The importance of independence is highlighted by the historical struggles of the country to gain freedom. Two wars and two revolutions have been fought for the right to self-determination, with the goal of breaking free from colonialism and foreign control. These efforts are a testament to the deep-rooted human desire for freedom, autonomy, and the ability to shape one’s own destiny.

Independence is essential for Zimbabwe’s economic and social development. It provides the necessary conditions for creating a stable and prosperous society, where citizens can build their own futures and pursue their own interests. All over the world, countries that are independent have the ability to design their own policies and strategies, based on their unique circumstances, and with a long-term view of their development goals. This independence allows them to focus on their own priorities, rather than being beholden to external forces.

Moreover, independence fosters a sense of national pride and unity. Citizens of independent countries share a common heritage, culture, and identity, which serves as a basis for social cohesion and stability. This shared sense of belonging provides a strong foundation for building a democratic society, where citizens can work together to promote their common interests and ensure that their voices are heard.

It also enables Zimbabwe to participate on the global stage as equal partners. As an independent nation, the country has the ability to negotiate and engage in diplomatic relations with other countries, promoting mutual interests and ensuring that their voices are heard. This is particularly important in the context of international trade, where Zimbabwe needs to negotiate fair and equitable agreements that serve its own interests.

Another key benefit of independence is the ability for Zimbabwe to create and maintain its own laws and legal system. This is important for establishing and protecting individual rights and freedoms, as well as ensuring that justice is served fairly and impartially. Without independence, Zimbabwe’s legal system may be influenced or even controlled by external forces, which can undermine the rule of law and erode public trust in the justice system.

Furthermore, independence allows Zimbabwe to establish its own political system and form of government that best suits the needs of its citizens. This includes the ability to elect leaders and representatives who are accountable to the people, as well as the freedom to express dissent and criticism without fear of retribution. In contrast, countries that lack independence may be subject to authoritarian regimes, where leaders hold onto power through coercion and intimidation.

Indeed, independence is also important for preserving Zimbabwe’s natural resources and cultural heritage. As an independent nation, we have the right to establish and enforce our own environmental policies, ensuring that our land, water, and air are protected for future generations. Additionally, independence allows Zimbabwe to preserve its cultural traditions and practices, which can be threatened or even erased under foreign domination.

In a nutshell, Zimbabwe has every right to celebrate its independence as it is a critical factor for its sovereignty, economic prosperity, and social well-being. It provides the foundation for self-determination, the ability to govern according to unique circumstances, and the ability to negotiate on the global stage as an equal partner. It provides the necessary conditions for creating a stable and prosperous society, where citizens can pursue their own interests and contribute to the common good. As we celebrate the achievements of our great nation, we must remember that the struggle for freedom and autonomy is ongoing, and that we must continue to work towards ensuring that the country is free in all aspects. We must fight for more freedoms — economically we are not yet completely independent.

λ Marshall Ndlela is a Zimbabwean based in South Africa. He is a holder of a Master’s Degree in Finance and Accounting from the University Of Chichester, England. He can be contacted on [email protected]