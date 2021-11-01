Ghetto boy designs generator powered motorbike

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

BUILT from scratch using scrap metal and disused motorcycle parts, a two-stroke generator powered motorbike designed by Mr Tinashe Dzveta (34) of Luveve suburb in Bulawayo, is a marvel of craftsmanship and engineering.

For Mr Dzveta, when it comes to creativity, there are no standards.

The bike may not be a cutting-edge piece of technology with modern features, but the innovation is a rare combination of grunt and beauty.

Riding down the street, other bikers marvel at Mr Dzveta’s invention.

The motorbike represents an incredibly creative mind and dedication and according to Mr Dzveta at times he spent long sleepless nights working on the project.

The most eye-catching innovation about Mr Dzveta’s bike is its take-off speed and it can travel up to 75km/h. From the beginning, he wanted it to be lighter and more streamlined.

Mr Dzveta, a father of one, is a holder of a national certificate in auto electronics. After failing to secure funding to pursue his studies coupled with lack of job opportunities, the idea of devising his own motorbike creeped into his mind.

Inspired by a neighbour’s motorised bicycle, Mr Dzveta decided to design his own motorbike as a pastime that was supposed to keep him busy. In actual fact, he had never experimented with motorcycle design in his childhood.

For the past four years, he has been analysing the componentry of motorcycles and thinking of ways to come up with his own invention.

Now his years of experimentation have paid off after his motorbike modelled along the Harley Davidson Sportster, finally took off just when he was about to give up on his dream.

A Harley Davidson Sportster is the best-selling bike branded with the bar and shield, and has been on the market since 1957. Originally intended for flat-track racing, the fast and nimble sporty is popular with riders seeking speed.

Mr Dzveta was passionate about everything he did, throwing himself into the project with total absorption and dedication.

“I would work long hours, often all night and pushing myself to the limit to reach my ultimate goal. In fact, when I first made the frame, I had no idea how I would put the bike into motion,” he said.

“For the past four years, I was struggling to breathe life into the bike with little success and had reached a stage where I was almost giving up. Learning from my mistakes, the bike eventually took off and that was in August last year, and I was equally shocked upon riding it.”

Mr Dzveta has a friend who owns a motorbike and through their daily interactions, he felt he needed to design something unique.

“I thought of tailor making my own version of the Harley-Davidson bike, which is rare in Zimbabwe and quite expensive,” he said.

The motorbike, which uses petrol, is made of scrap metal while the two-litre fuel tank is from a shell of a disused motorcycle.

“I used legs of my mother’s old chairs and a galvanised water pipe to assemble the frame. I got the fuel tank from an old motorbike shell in the bush. The motorbike is powered by a standard two stroke generator,” said Mr Dzveta.

“Although the bike is now running, there are few things which should be done to perfect it such as putting a centrifugal clutch. For the bike to idle while in motion, it should have a clutch to enable the rider to disable the drive.”

Mr Dzveta said for his bike to achieve the required gear ratio of 1:3, it should have a clutch. “What is left here is a centrifugal clutch which means I will have to reorient the engine and change the positioning of the chain, which connects to the drive. I control the speed using an accelerator,” he said.

When it comes to lighting, the bike uses a built-in dynamo generator which induce a current by spinning a coil of wire inside a magnetic field. The device also regulates the amount of light being generated.

“I keep modifying this bike every day and making improvements. To improve efficiency on the engine, I have mounted a head gasket to ensure better compression than a standard generator, and the highest speed I have travelled on this bike so far, is 75km/h,” said Mr Dzveta.

Unlike conventional motorbikes which have wire spoked wheels, Mr Dzveta has decided to use inflatable wheelbarrow tyres.

He said the bike was designed in such a way that it can handle any terrain.

“It’s a simple design with a surefooted performance and you are assured of a great and comfortable riding experience. It has a long travel suspension, wide, flat foot-pegs and an upright seating position,” said Mr Dzveta.

With minimal resources and a lot of hard work, Mr Dzveta has managed to overcome the obstacle to realise his dream.

Mr Dzveta said the backyard invention, which took him four years to complete, is one of the many motorbikes that he hopes to manufacture.

“At the moment, I am trying to reach out to potential investors so that I can start mass production of motorbikes. Wherever I go, people stop me just to have a closer look at my unique bike,” he said.

The bike is an instant hit in his neighbourhood and Mr Dzveta believes with more financial support, the sky is the limit. – @mashnets