Giants beat Highlanders as resumes in Bulawayo Basketball League

BULAWAYO Basketball League action resumed at the weekend with Giants emerging 43-31 winners over Highlanders in the main match of the day at Khanyisile Sports Centre.

The league had gone on a break just before the festive season.

Ryan Mhlanga top scored for Highlanders with 14 points but it was not enough to hand his team victory victory.

The win takes the Giants to 11 points, same as Southern Mavericks who are in second position.

Legends are on top of the table having accumulated 14 points from eight games.

Meanwhile, the province is also preparing to host the Afro-Basket Zone Six qualifiers and Afro Can. The two competitions will see the women’s and men senior national teams return to action after what has been a long hiatus.

Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, and hosts Zimbabwe are set to be part of the competitions which will run from February 20-28.

The venue is the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Results

Results

Sneaker Hub 13-27 Imbizo Celtics, Catch Them Young 6-93 Bulawayo City Towers, Super Med 37-16 Nust, Nust 27-30 Highlanders, Clippers 34-17 City Knights, Nust 62-38 Legends, Highlanders 31-43 Giants.