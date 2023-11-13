  • Today Mon, 13 Nov 2023

Giants maintain pole position

Giants maintain pole position Bulawayo Basketball Asscociation (BBA)

Innocent Kurira, innocent.kurira@chronicle. co.zw

GIANTS Basketball Club maintained their grip on top of the Bulawayo Basketball Asscociation (BBA) Elite League with a narrow 69-67 victory over Nust Phoneix at Khanyisile Sports Centre on Sunday.

The victory moved their points tally to seven from four games.

They have played a game more than second-placed Southern Mavericks who also won against Legends at the weekend.

Southern Mavericks prevailed 77-75.

The Elite League is a new division that has been introduced this year to improve the competitiveness of the top men’s league.

Six teams sre taking part in the pilot project.

Results

Giants 69-67 Nust, Highlanders 41-92 Lakers Talen Vision, Southern Mavericks 77-75 Legends

Table

                                                P             W            L              FT           PTS

Giants                                                   4              3              1              0              7

Southern Mavericks                       3              3              0              0              6

Nust                                                      3              2              1              0              4

Lakers                                                   3              1              2              0              4

Legends                                               3              1              2              0              3

Highlanders                                        4              0              3              0              2

-@innocentskizoe

You Might Also Like

/

Comments