Giants maintain pole position
GIANTS Basketball Club maintained their grip on top of the Bulawayo Basketball Asscociation (BBA) Elite League with a narrow 69-67 victory over Nust Phoneix at Khanyisile Sports Centre on Sunday.
The victory moved their points tally to seven from four games.
They have played a game more than second-placed Southern Mavericks who also won against Legends at the weekend.
Southern Mavericks prevailed 77-75.
The Elite League is a new division that has been introduced this year to improve the competitiveness of the top men’s league.
Six teams sre taking part in the pilot project.
Results
Giants 69-67 Nust, Highlanders 41-92 Lakers Talen Vision, Southern Mavericks 77-75 Legends
Table
P W L FT PTS
Giants 4 3 1 0 7
Southern Mavericks 3 3 0 0 6
Nust 3 2 1 0 4
Lakers 3 1 2 0 4
Legends 3 1 2 0 3
Highlanders 4 0 3 0 2
