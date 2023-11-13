Giants maintain pole position

Innocent Kurira, innocent.kurira@chronicle. co.zw

GIANTS Basketball Club maintained their grip on top of the Bulawayo Basketball Asscociation (BBA) Elite League with a narrow 69-67 victory over Nust Phoneix at Khanyisile Sports Centre on Sunday.

The victory moved their points tally to seven from four games.

They have played a game more than second-placed Southern Mavericks who also won against Legends at the weekend.

Southern Mavericks prevailed 77-75.

The Elite League is a new division that has been introduced this year to improve the competitiveness of the top men’s league.

Six teams sre taking part in the pilot project.

Results

Giants 69-67 Nust, Highlanders 41-92 Lakers Talen Vision, Southern Mavericks 77-75 Legends

Table

P W L FT PTS

Giants 4 3 1 0 7

Southern Mavericks 3 3 0 0 6

Nust 3 2 1 0 4

Lakers 3 1 2 0 4

Legends 3 1 2 0 3

Highlanders 4 0 3 0 2

-@innocentskizoe