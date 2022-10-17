Giants pick up first win in Bulawayo Basketball League

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MTHOKOZISI Sibanda top scored for Giants as they beat City Knights 64-14 in the second round of the Bulawayo Basketball League (BBL) second round fixtures played at the weekend.

Sibanda scored 27 points to lead Giants to their first victory this season. It was the first win for Giants this season after they lost 29-49 to Lakers A in the opening game of the season.

Two venues were used for this weekend’s action as teams in the league have increased. New teams that have joined the league this season include MSU from Midlands, Gwanda Rebels, Golden State, Bulawayo City Towers, Ostrich, Catch Them Young and CBC.

The new members are joining the assembly and will also get a vote on the BBA council.

Results

Highlanders Comets 10 v Titans 118 (Men C)

4pts Sean Chinyama (Highlanders Comets)

27pts Nicky Ndlovu (Titans)

Angels B 3 v Catch Them Young Academy 24 (Women B)

2pts Erin Tigere (Angels)

7pts Natacia Magumise (Catch Them Young Academy)

Catch Them Young Academy 20 v MSU 0 (Men C)

Lakers Glen Lodge 36 v Bulawayo City Towers 45 (Women B)

12pts Asiatu Mapiye (Lakers Glen Lodge)

22pts Thandolwenkosi Mlotshwa( Bulawayo City Towers)

Imbizo Celtics 48 v Sneaker Hub Cubs 39 (Men C)

20pts Archifold Paradza (Imbizo Celtics)

9pts Lohnson Chitondo (Sneaker Hub Cubs)

9pts Sean Masango (Sneaker Hub Cubs)

Venue: Khanyisile Sports Centre

City Royals 24 v Highlanders B 40 (Men B)

9pts Munesu Meza (City Royals)

12pts Delight Dube (Highlanders B)

Mavericks B 20 v Lakers Supermed 0 (Men B)

NUST 36 v Highlanders A 23 (Men A)

12pts Emmanuel Lawson (NUST)

8pts Ryan Mhlanga (Highlanders A)

City Knights 14 v Giants 64 (Men A)

3pts Robert Hadebe (City Knights)

27pts Mthokozisi Sibanda (Giants)

Angels 29 v Highlanders 23 (Women A)

9pts Tracey Phiri (Angels)

8pts Primrose Ncube (Highlanders)

NUST 22 v Lakers Mzansi A 58 (Women A)

7pts Patricia Moyo (NUST)

7pts Ashleigh Moyo (NUST)

18pts Tinotenda Nyanete (Lakers Mzansi A)

Clippers 0 v Mavericks 20 (Men A)

Legends 40 v Lakers A 38 (Men A)

13pts Jordan Davids (Legends)

12pts Denzel Moyo (Lakers A)