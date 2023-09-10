Gidiza calls for calm ahead of big match

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

CELEBRATED former Warriors midfield magician Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda has called for calm ahead of the much anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie between Dynamos and Highlanders set to take place at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Sibanda, who is also an ex Zimbabwe Saints player, once had a playing stint at DeMbare.

“It’s a big match that everyone in the country has been waiting for. It is such a match that has so much tension. During our days we will look to such an encounter. However, it should not be a fight. It should a football match that people should come and enjoy with their families. Both camps should accept the result of the day,” said Sibanda.

The big game is destined to draw a big crowd and Gidiza’s sentiments come at a time when ex

Highlanders players Johannes Ngodzo and Danisa Phiri have predicted tough encounter between the two football giants.

Bosso are a battered lot after having suffered two identical 2-0 defeats at the hands of defending champions FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.

“It is going to be a tough game. Highlanders are wounded and the club’s fans want to see an improved performance. On the other hand, Dynamos have been doing well so it’s going to be a tricky affair. The more hungrier team of the day will win the match,” said Ngodzo an ex-Bosso and Warriors midfield genius.

Phiri, a former Bosso central defender who was also previously in the DeMbare dressing room, emphasized that it is not going to be an easy game.

“It’s going to be a big day for Zimbabwean football. The actual result cannot be predicted but I reckon it will be a match to remember because both club’s have quality players. The youngsters in both camps will also seek to prove a point,” said Phiri.@FungaiMuderere