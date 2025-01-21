Gidiza, Mark Mathe land roles at DeMbare

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Warriors midfield genius Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda has joined Dynamos as the club’s team manager to replace Harry Lusengo.

Lusengo is son of DeMbare board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo.

Gidiza is not new to the Glamour Boys family, a team he once played for between 1998 and 1999.

He makes the great trek to the capital alongside ex Highlanders and Harare City coach Mark Mathe who will be the first assistant coach to Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe.

More Details to Follow