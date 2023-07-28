Giffordian Magazine being launched today

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Considering that we are living in a digital world, Gifford High School has come up with a magazine they have named “Giffordian Magazine” which is being launched at the school today.

This idea of coming up with a magazine for the school was a vision brought forward by the Youth Innovation Hub, Modi Foundation led by the country’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi.

In an interview, the creative director of Dual Core Technologies, Arts and Culture coordinator of Youth Innovation Hub, Gift Mutsonziwa said the need to pen down the culture and the history of the school in a written way is what activated the magazine.

“Gifford High School is a jewel to Zimbabwe’s history, having been there for more than 97 years now. The culture and history get to be lost or distorted if it’s not written down. We can’t rely on oral tradition all the time. Our vision is for every school, even the ones in the high-density suburbs to be able to have digital magazines.

“There’s no need for a magazine to be printed since that also leads to deforestation. We’re in a digital world hence why we’re giving the school interactive magazines.”

He said the magazine would cover a lot of issues from entertainment, music, drama, and poetry to name a few.

“The Innovation Drive from Potraz, a government initiative to spread computer literacy and digitalisation inspired it. We will use this publication to spread crucial topics such as artificial intelligence and career guidance and we still need more ICT solutions coming from the youth. We really want to start at the grassroots,” said Mutsonziwa.

Mutsonziwa said many people have been coming on board in supporting this initiative.

Those that have been supportive include Deputy Minister Modi, President of Captains of Industry and Residents Association (CIRA) Louis Herbst, EEG Chairman Bukhosi Ncube and Joseph Scott the managing director of The Youth Innovation Hub.

“The Zimbabwe Youth Council has been our key partner and we are grateful always for their guidance,” he said

At the launch, there will be performances by talented rapper Lynden Lungu – a former Giffordian, Da Dawg who famously did the hook for Asaph’s Mambo song, Real Shona the pioneer of dancehall in Bulawayo, Frank Chirisa the talented comedian and lastly Emmanuel Benjamin who is very soulful with the saxophone.

“People should expect a very fruitful day of celebration of innovation and Gifford Culture. We’ll gather to have fun and celebrate a new milestone where our local musicians will get to connect with the school.”

So far, magazines have been launched at Milton High School and St Columbus. – @TashaMutsiba