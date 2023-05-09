Gig to honour MaGee – Albert Nyathi

Mthabisi Tshuma

A GIG to honour Zimbabwe’s arts legends, musician Lovemore “Magee” Majaivana and poet Albert Nyathi is set to be held on May 27 at Mguza Yacht Club.

The show dubbed, “Paying Tribute to Albert Nyathi and Lovemore Majaivana” will see local acts Ramsey K and Big Band, DJ Teekay and DJ Austin perform.

Magee as Majaivana is fondly known is expected to be represented at the event by his brother with his music set to be performed by Ramsey K.

Nyathi said: “The event is a brainchild of Mguza Yacht Club. They consulted me and Magee to honour us and we felt it was okay. The idea is good. I remember it was also raised at one point by the Highlanders Sports Club, but I think it’s going to happen at some point.

“Magee won’t be coming, but we’re planning on recording something together, either this year or next year. People should just keep their ears on the ground,” advised Nyathi.

He said it is a privilege to be given one’s roses while still alive.

“I feel so honoured to be recognised and appreciated this way. I cherish it a lot for being respected for my works in the creative sector over the years.”

He said fans should expect new works from him.

“There’s a project that’s been on my mind for over two decades now and it’s going to come to fruition. It’s going to be exciting as art is about something fresh and refreshing,” said Nyathi.

Mguza Yacht Club manager Tawanda Muchechete said the event is meant to instil a mindset in the public of honouring creatives while they still live.

“As Mguza Yacht Club, we’ll be celebrating the living legends by honouring them while they’re alive as most people only honour people when they’re gone. But as Mguza, we’ve decided to honour our living legends while they live.

“Lovemore Majaivana gave us his blessings to host the show where Ramsey K the award-winning best cover singer and the Big Ray band will perform his songs alongside DJs celebrating the living legends,” said Muchechete. – @mthabisi_mthire