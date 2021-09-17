Gigi Lamayne in Zimbabwe, reconnects with her roots

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH African hip hop musician Gigi Lamayne is in Zimbabwe to reconnect with her roots.

The Ice Cream hit maker, who once said she has strong ties in Zimbabwe, was pictured beside a grass hut in Bulawayo.

The picture beside the mud and pole hut was captioned: “Ngibusisiwe. I’m blest(sic). Tell Credo Muthwa, Tell Joshua Nkomo, tell Dr. Sebi, Tell Sosobala the children of Africa are ready to learn and pick up the baton of our homelands and roots. Tell them we are ready and more determined than ever. Healing is in what we do. Politically, musically, financially, spiritually, the children of Africa are ready. We are the chosen ones. They knew it before we did. Sibongile.”

Zimbabwe singer Nox Guni was pleased that Gigi was in the country commenting: “This is great . . . long overdue.”

The location had people in the comments section speculating of her whereabouts with most concluding that she was somewhere rural, but near Bulawayo.

Many argued that there is no such place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

There was another picture where she looked as if she had just alighted from an aeroplane at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport.— @bonganinkunzi