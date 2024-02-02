Gillian Nyathi extends his stay at Highlanders

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

MIDFIELDER Gillian Nyathi has extended his stay at Highlanders to December 2028.

The club announced the news via a statement on Friday.

“We are delighted to announce that Gillian Nyathi has extended his contract with the club until December 2028,” read the statement.

The 22-year-old made his league debut in a 1-1 draw against relegated Sheasham FC at Barbourfields Stadium last season.

That was eight games before the end of the season.

He went on to feature in all the matches and apart from one in which he was injured.

His only goal for the team was a scorcher from range in a victory against Herentals at home.

-@innocentskizoe