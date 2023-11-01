Gilmore Tee bids farewell to the European Film Festival Zimbabwe

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

AFTER six years working as part of the core team for the European Film Festival Zimbabwe, local curator and cultural manager – Gilmore Tee has bid farewell to the film festival.

The film festival ended this past weekend on a high note with a performance by Fish F. Ndaramu and a screening of the multi award-winning Nigerian feature film – Mami Wati at Ster-Kinekor in Bulawayo.

The festival kicked off in Harare this year and was held at the Mbare Art Space, a historic shift compared to the previous venues where the festival had been held. This year, it promoted crossing borders, not only within the selection of films being showcased, but even with the change of location, allowing people from the North and South of Samora, to cross physical borders and interact at the film festival.

This shift brought a lot of attention to the festival which was attended by hundreds of film lovers, residents, art practitioners, filmmakers and creatives.

In a statement, Paper Bag Africa, representing Gilmore Tee said his decision is influenced by the need to grow, let go and also open up for new energies and fresh ideas to take the wheel.

He reminisces on when he joined the festival team six years back and was part of the programming and curatorship of the platform, which has given a voice to a lot of filmmakers, film lovers, performing artistes, and service providers.

“I will always be grateful to every filmmaker, film lover, performing artiste, service provider, different venues, Roberta Wagner, Joshua Chiundiza, Mercy Mangwana, Doro, Chipo, Alex, Lourdes, the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe and member states, for being supportive throughout this journey.

“Programmes like the Input Conference, and BIOSKOP Short Film Competition, will always hold a special spot in my heart. It’s so great to see them flourish into platforms that everyone looks forward to, amongst the screening of the films and masterclasses. I am happy to be moving on to other projects and allowing my light to continue shining elsewhere. Ngiyabonga kakhulu. Indeed umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu,” he said.

Quizzed on what next, Gilmore Tee indicated that he would still be working in the arts and creative space in Zimbabwe and across the globe.

“In line are projects such as I Wear My Culture ZW, possibly going back to TV and radio, eMoyeni Digital and more involvement in the fashion industry. More work will be unveiled as time goes by,” he said.

Having the festival change venues is a move Gilmore Tee said is something he has always wished could happen at some point with regard to the film festival.

“It was such an exciting moment having the film festival at the Mbare Art Space and also bringing it back to Ster-Kinekor at the Bulawayo Centre. Both venues, really have some symbolism to them when you look deeper into it.

“Mbare is the oldest township in Harare and the suburb carries a lot of history that even back dates to Bioskop screenings being hosted there and the birth of some legendary artists. On the other end, the Bulawayo Centre represents the heart of Bulawayo, facilitating people from different suburbs to come and meet halfway.

“The selection of both these venues was to make sure that we still give people an experience while screening films, hosting masterclasses and input conferences,” said Gilmore Tee.

