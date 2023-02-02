Gilmore Tee joins forces with Fast Jet

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOCIALITE Gilmore Tee of PiChani fame has joined forces with airline Fastjet in their campaign to encourage customers to use the newly introduced online booking application.

Through PiChani, a PAN African lifestyle and cross-networking platform that Gilmore Tee curates annually, he expressed how excited he was to partner with Fastjet on a personal brand approach.

On his roaster, Gilmore Tee has brands such as Jameson Irish Whiskey, Food Lovers Market, MTV Shuga, Nivea Men and GQ Magazine.

“As an avid traveller, I understand how important it is for airlines to have accessible platforms where people can make bookings and also save some dollars while doing so. Of course, I have worked with Fastjet on The PiChani, an event I have been curating for the past five years and it has been exciting working with them.

“This partnership is a huge milestone for me as a brand, as I am a strong believer in creatives partnering with corporates and sustainable collaborations. It’s a great way to kick off the year,” said Gilmore Tee.

The partnership comes as Fastjet has introduced a new app as part of the airline’s investment in technology and its drive to simplify the customer experience.

Bookings done via the application will get customers a 5 percent discount. The Fastjet app is available on both Android and IOS-powered devices and it provides customers with ultimate convenience and flexibility in managing their Fastjet bookings.

Today, Fastjet connects the three major cities in Zimbabwe by flying between Harare and Victoria Falls and Harare and Bulawayo. Internationally the airline offers flights from Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in South Africa, and from Victoria Falls to Kruger Nelspruit Mpumalanga in South Africa and Maun in Botswana.

– @mthabisi_mthire