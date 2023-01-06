Girl (13) kills baby (4) stashes body under mattress

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl from Plumtree allegedly stabbed a four-year-old child to death and stashed the body under a mattress before fleeing.

The two had been left at home alone in Mathendele Extension.

National spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the juvenile has been arrested.

“The police confirm the arrest of a 13-year-old minor, a girl, in connection with the callous murder of a four-year-old girl who had been left by her mother in the custody of another person,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

“The incident occurred on the 3rd of January 2023 and the suspect then hid the body in a room under a mattress and she ran away while people were looking for the victim.” – @thamamoe