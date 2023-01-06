Girl (13) kills baby (4) stashes body under mattress

06 Jan, 2023 - 16:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Girl (13) kills baby (4) stashes body under mattress

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter 

A 13-YEAR-OLD girl from Plumtree allegedly stabbed a four-year-old child to death and stashed the body under a mattress before fleeing.

The two had been left at home alone in Mathendele Extension.

National spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the juvenile has been arrested.

“The police confirm the arrest of a 13-year-old minor, a girl, in connection with the callous murder of a four-year-old girl who had been left by her mother in the custody of another person,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

“The incident occurred on the 3rd of January 2023 and the suspect then hid the body in a room under a mattress and she ran away while people were looking for the victim.” – @thamamoe

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting