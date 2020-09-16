Girl 14 cries, pleads with the court to spare boyfriend (20)

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 14 year-old-girl from Lutumba area in Beitbridge broke into tears last week and begged a local magistrate not to jail her 20-year-old boyfriend.

Lovemore Mapanzure had been dragged to court charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor.

He is accused of staying with her at his uncle’s homestead for four days until the police took her away.

Mapanzure was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Tiyondepi Zhou who sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment.

He was left with eight months to serve when the magistrate conditionally suspended four months for five years.

According to court sources, the girl burst into tears on Friday after learning that Mapanzure had been convicted of the offense.

Prosecutor, Mr Tariro Makaya told the court that, Mapanzure proposed love to the teenager in December last year.

He said on 29 March this year, the girl visited Mapanzure at his uncle’s homestead, where they had sexual intercourse once.

The court further heard that the two stayed together for four days and during that period they were having sexual intercourse once daily.

The state said the girl was taken from the accused by the police on the fourth day when her mother reported the case.