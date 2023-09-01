Girl (15) goes missing

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl from Cowdray Park, Bulawayo, went missing on August 2, 2023, under unclear circumstances.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Priscilla Chikaka’s last sighting was at TM Hyper in the city centre, where she was seen boarding a commuter omnibus heading towards Cowdry Park.

“We are appealing for information that may assist in the location of a missing person; Priscilla Chikaka a female juvenile aged 15 years of Cowdray Park Bulawayo who went missing on the 2nd of August 2023.

“She was last seen at TM Hyper boarding a commuter omnibus to Cowdray Park.

“The missing person is dark in complexion, approximately 1,5m height, medium built, brown eyes, black hair and light in complexion.

According to Ncube, her last sighting was in a school uniform consisting of a blue skirt and white blouse.

“She has a scar on the upper lip. She was last seen wearing a Percy College uniform which is blue skirt and white blouse,” said Ncube.

“Anyone with information can contact the officer in charge ZRP Bulawayo central on 029272515/7 or visit any nearest police station.”