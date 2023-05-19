Girl (2) run-over by car while playing

The Chronicle

Online Writer

A two-year-old girl has died after she was run over in the driveway by a car while playing with other children.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Harare.

This was one of the cases that involved motor vehicles that were reported by the Police’s Twitter page.

“Meanwhile, the ZRP is investigating a sad incident in which a 2 year old girl died after she was hit by a Toyota Regius vehicle, while playing with other kids in the driveway on 17/05/23 in Tynwald North, Harare,” said the Police.

In the other case, the police are looking for the driver who knocked down and killed a pedestrian and ran away.

“Police in Avondale are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a man was killed after being hit by an unknown motorist on 18/05/23 along Lomagundi Road. The motorist did not stop after the accident,” said the Police.

 

